Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

