Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $267.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

