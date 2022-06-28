Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

