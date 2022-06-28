Financial Survey: Guild (NYSE:GHLD) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35% Home Point Capital 4.19% -11.77% -1.20%

Guild has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Point Capital has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guild and Home Point Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.38 $283.77 million $5.39 1.84 Home Point Capital $961.50 million 0.57 $166.27 million $0.21 18.71

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Home Point Capital. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Point Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Guild and Home Point Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 Home Point Capital 3 4 1 0 1.75

Guild presently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.30%. Home Point Capital has a consensus price target of $4.89, suggesting a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

Summary

Guild beats Home Point Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

