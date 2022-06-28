Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.02. 109,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,685. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.04.
