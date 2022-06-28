Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.02. 109,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,685. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.04.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

