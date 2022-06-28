First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.02 on Friday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

