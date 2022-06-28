First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of FRBA opened at $14.02 on Friday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
