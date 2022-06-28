First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.71. 99,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 136,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.