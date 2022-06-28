First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, an increase of 1,103.7% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period.

FMHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,257. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

