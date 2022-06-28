Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 12%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) dropped 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 107,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 46,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

