Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $433,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $126,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 7,473 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,164.10.

On Monday, April 18th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $334,794.60.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $229,185.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 11,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. SCF Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $15,269,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

