Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $40.60

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.60, but opened at $39.78. Freedom shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1,625 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
