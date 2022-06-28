Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $40.60

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.60, but opened at $39.78. Freedom shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1,625 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Freedom by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Freedom by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

