Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 2,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00.

AC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 6,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,011. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 115.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

