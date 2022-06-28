Game.com (GTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $994.00

Game.com (GTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Game.com has a market cap of $498,145.83 and approximately $994.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,336.81 or 0.94988319 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.