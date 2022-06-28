GAMEE (GMEE) Hits Market Cap of $2.79 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $709,848.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,662.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.98 or 0.21073681 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015367 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

