General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 28,534 shares.The stock last traded at $35.69 and had previously closed at $36.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

Get General American Investors alerts:

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,934 shares of company stock valued at $163,565. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 82,667 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.