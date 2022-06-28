General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 28,534 shares.The stock last traded at $35.69 and had previously closed at $36.08.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.
In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,934 shares of company stock valued at $163,565. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
