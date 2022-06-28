Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of GDV stock traded up 0.23 on Tuesday, reaching 10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.62. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 1 year low of 9.75 and a 1 year high of 13.04.

