Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 5,881 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after purchasing an additional 267,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

