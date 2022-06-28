Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 472,963 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 17.98% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $4,388,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $2,362,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

