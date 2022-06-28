Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.