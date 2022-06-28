Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848,607 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $62,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

