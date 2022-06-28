Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 7.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $19,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,171.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3,568.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 71,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFEB opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

