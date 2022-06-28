Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GXTG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 18,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,756. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

