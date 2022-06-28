Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,940 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 82,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

