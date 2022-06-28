Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. 8,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

