Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 2.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $335,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 160.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 242,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

