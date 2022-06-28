Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 638,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,113,381. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

