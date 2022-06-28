Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $31,385,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $11.17 on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. 36,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,260. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

