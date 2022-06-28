Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €20.60

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,553. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.