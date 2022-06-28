Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €20.60

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,553. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

