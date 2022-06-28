Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 41,797 shares.The stock last traded at $146.80 and had previously closed at $146.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAC. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

