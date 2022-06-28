Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,410

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,670 ($32.76) to GBX 2,410 ($29.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.75) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,386.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 1,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953. Halma has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

