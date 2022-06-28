Hamlin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up 2.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 2.84% of M.D.C. worth $75,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M.D.C. by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 273,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after buying an additional 174,454 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in M.D.C. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 18,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,679. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.