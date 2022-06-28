Hamlin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Target worth $95,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

