Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $112,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 17,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,099. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average of $224.29.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.