Harvest Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.84 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $38.79 or 0.00190734 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010392 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

