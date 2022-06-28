Head-To-Head Analysis: Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) vs. Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thoughtworks and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thoughtworks currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.80%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -8.85% -22.60% -6.16% Bright Mountain Media -92.84% -1,368.19% -37.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thoughtworks and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 4.15 -$23.62 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 0.01 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

Bright Mountain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bright Mountain Media (Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, it also offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions provider, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves to advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

