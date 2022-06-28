Head-To-Head Review: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get UWM alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UWM and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 1 10 1 0 2.00 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

UWM currently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 47.48%. Guild has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.30%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than UWM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UWM and Guild’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.12 $98.44 million $0.56 6.73 Guild $1.58 billion 0.38 $283.77 million $5.39 1.84

Guild has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UWM. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 2.78% 13.31% 2.39% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

Summary

Guild beats UWM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.