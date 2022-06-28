Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 51.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.