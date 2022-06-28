Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Reaches $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00260880 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005211 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 337.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

