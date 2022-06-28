Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 114,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,198. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

