Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.