Highland Capital Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 70,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

