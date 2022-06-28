Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. 63,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

