Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.28. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,931. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

