Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.28. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,931. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
