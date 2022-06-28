Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Target by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Target by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.50. 102,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average is $207.69.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

