Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 679,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,046,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,850 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

