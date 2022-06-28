Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $465.69. 10,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.05.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

