Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. 18,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

