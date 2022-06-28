Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HKMPY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $75.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

