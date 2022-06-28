Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HIL stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.86. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.
Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.