Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HIL stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.86. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hill International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 118,571 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.