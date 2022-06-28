Hive Price Up 44.2% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $259.91 million and $418.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4,642.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 445,553,227 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.